Khloe Kardashian’s Advice To Lose Weight & Get Back On Track After Your Diet Goes Off The Rails

Most people try to ‘reset’ in January after an indulgent holiday season. Here are Khloe’s tips on getting your diet back on track!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is always offering helpful fitness and diet tips on her Instagram and website. In a new post, titled, “How to Get Back on Track When You F*ck Up Your Diet,” she offers advice on what to do if you need to get back on the horse after a few days (or weeks) of poor eating habits. Khloe writes:

“Get Over It: So, you beasted out. Doughnuts. Pizza. Burgers. What didn’t you inhale like a rabid rhino this weekend? OK, take a deeeeeeeep breath and chant ‘carpe diem’ three times. Be sure to show yourself some compassion, like you would your BFF. Now, move the f*ck on! Did you know that dwelling on your bad behavior can actually make you hungrier? Your body releases cortisol, the stress hormone, which is directly correlated with hunger. Since hunger is your mortal enemy, let’s move on.”

“Get a New Strategy: Hate to break it to you, but your workout isn’t finished after the BOSU ball or yoga mat. To decrease the chances of getting off track again, you need to take a holistic approach to your diet and exercise. This means you’ll need to focus some of your efforts on meal prep, exploring a workout you’ll find fun, scheduling rest — and yes, having a cheat day!”

“Pound Some Water: Drink your weight in ounces of water. Repeat this step until you feel like your organs might drown. No, but seriously, dolls, if you weigh 150 pounds, that’s 150 ounces of H2O you gotta chug every day. Set an alarm every hour, make it a contest like I do.”

“Find Some Inspo: Is there a pretty picture of yourself in a bikini that you need to blow up and hang on your fridge or look at on the way to the gym? Are there quotes that really amp you up? Or, maybe you just need some of my jams to get your a*s moving? What’s going to motivate you and make this less hellish? Find it and hold on to it for dear lyfe!”

