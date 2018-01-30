Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Kim’s Racy Pics & Cheers On Her Clap Backs: I’m ‘Living For It’

Khloe Kardashian has got her sister’s back! Khloe took to Twitter to applaud big sis Kim Kardashian for firing back against the haters after she posted those very racy photos.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now?” Khloe Kardashian, 33, tweeted on Jan. 29. Kim Kardashian, 37, had spent the day posting her raciest photos yet, including one completely topless! But there was some backlash regarding the pics. Kim was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing cornrows and calling them “Bo Derek braids.” Kim slammed the haters and said she didn’t give “zero f**ks.”

It didn’t take much time for Khloe to weigh in and defend Kim. She also added, “Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks.” Lindsay Lohan, 31, slammed Kim for the braids and said she was “confused” about them. Kim responded with this jaw-dropping clap back, “@lindsaylohan you know what’s confusing….. your sudden foreign accent.” Don’t mess with Kim, people! She will come for you!

Kim has had trouble maintaining her confidence in the past, and Khloe is well aware of that. During an Oct. 2017 episode of KUWTK, Kim revealed just how upset she was about being body-shamed after her vacation to Mexico. Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, told Kim at the time that Kim’s obsession with social media was to blame for her insecurities. No matter what, the Kardashian sisters will always be there for each other. Kim sure isn’t letting her haters have the power anymore! She’s ready to take on them all, one sexy photo at a time.

Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I'm just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly's Instagram's from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

