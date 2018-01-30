Katy Perry’s Been ‘Waiting’ For Robert Pattinson To Let Her Out Of The ‘Friend Zone’ So They Can Date

After a dinner date and alleged make out session, Katy Perry is ready to jump into a committed relationship with Robert Pattinson!

Katy Perry, 33, may have kissed a girl, but now she’s allegedly kissing Robert Pattinson, 31, and we think she likes it! Following their romantic dinner date at Taix French Restaurant on Jan. 26, Katy is ready to make things official. “Katy and Rob have been great friends for a long time and they have both considered at different times to become a couple, but timing was never on their sides. They both had their own dating lives to work with, which would never allow them to get together. And now they talk and flirt all the time and Katy would dive into a relationship with Rob in seconds, but she feels she is in Rob’s friend zone. And she is right because Rob is scared to pull the trigger because he doesn’t want to get into a full relationship with the possibility to make things complicated and maybe end up losing a life-long friend if they were to break up,” a source close to Katy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

We totally understand Robert wanting to take things slow. After all, he just got out of a 3-year relationship with FKA Twigs, 30. Robert and FKA were engaged, but decided to call it off due to their busy careers and schedules. Despite this, we think Robert and Katy would make a great couple since there is already so much history! “All it takes is one night, one spark, one moment. Rob knows it is there, Katy knows it is there. They just have to be on the same page and just let it happen. But that is easier said then done. But to say that there is a chance for them to make something more out of their great friendship is more likely to happen then anything else. The year just started and there is always another chance tomorrow,” our source continued.

Katy has also had her fair share of serious relationships. Back in 2010, Katy married British comedian Russell Brand, 42. Their marriage seemed like it would be a forever thing, but they divorced in 2012. Katy has also been romantically linked to John Mayer, 40, Calvin Harris, 34, and recently Orlando Bloom, 41. After one year together, Katy and Orlando went their separate ways, but they’ve remained extremely friendly ever since. If Katy and Robert do become serious, we can only hope they’re in it for the long haul.

