Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Heartbroken After ‘Incredible’ Family Dog Dies: See Tributes

For many, your pets become your bestfriends, but for the Kardashians/Jenners, their dog Gabbana, was considered family. Unfortunately, after a wonderful 14 years, Gabbana passed away on Jan. 29. Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kendall Jenner, 22, both took to Instagram to express their grief on Jan. 30. “Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away. She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I love you Goober!!! I’ll remember you always,” Khloe said. Koko’s sweet message followed Kendall’s which read, “I’ll miss your kisses forever Gooby. I know you’re up there swimming, little fish.”

During her life, Gabbana grew to be as much of a household name as the Kardashians themselves. The gorgeous Labrador was often featured on KUWTK, and even made an appearance on the most recent episode when Kris Jenner, 62, showed up to Khloe’s house in a mime costume. A lot of fans shared their condolences under Khloe’s post by commenting, “Sorry for your loss, it’s hard to lose a friend. Thank you for giving her a good life filled with love.” Supermodel Bella Hadid, 21, also gave Khloe her sympathy by writing, “I’m so sorry khlokhlo.”

Gabbana’s death is especially hard for Khloe being that she lived with her. Khloe took Gabbana in following Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner’s divorce, according to The Daily Mail. When she realized both Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 20, were moving out, and her parents were splitting she wanted to give Gabbana a new home. She has certainly been a great pet owner, and we can’t help but think she’ll be an even better mother! Khloe announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, back in December.

