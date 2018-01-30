Kanye West Drops YEEZY SEASON 6 Campaign With Kim K Clones Recreating Her Paparazzi Pics

Kanye West is a genius when it comes to his YEEZY Season 6 fashion campaign. He had his models dress as Kim Kardashian clones to recreate her most memorable pap shots.

This is EPIC! Kanye West, 40, just dropped the new campaign for his YEEZY SEASON 6 fashion line on Jan. 30 and he had Instagram models and social media influencers dress up in the same outfits that wife Kim Kardashian, 37, had first dibs on. The ladies are dressed in identical looks to some of Kimmy’s most famous paparazzi shots, recreating the moments in his new line. The models are various races and sizes, but they all sport Kim’s long blonde locks and mimic her poses in clone-like pics. Who knew all this time that Kim was out and about getting papped in his clothes and it turned out to be one big tease for YEEZY SEASON 6’s new line? Seriously, an army of Kim clones in his clothes is absolutely genius. See the full line in pics, here.

To mimic Kim’s exact paparazzi pics, many of the models are braless in thin tanks and bandeau tops just like commando-loving reality star. Many of them have spray tans to match Kim’s Southern California glow and they even sport the same footwear that KK wore in her paparazzi pics. Instagram models and influencers including Sami Miro, Abigail Ratchford and Kristen Noel Crawley took part in the campaign and posted their modeling pics to their IG accounts to help further spread the word among their millions of followers.

Something was up when Kim took to the streets of LA on Nov. 30 to help promote Kanye’s line. For the photoshoot, Kim rocked six different outfits, and she sizzled in everything from a bra and fitted spandex shorts to a bandeau and oversized jacket. We know she loves getting photographed, but six clothing changes in a day in various street shots seemed excessive. Now we know why — it was all part of the new Yeezy Season 6 campaign and she got the paparazzi to help lay the blueprint for it perfectly. These two are absolute marketing geniuses to use her fame the hoards of cameras that follow her to be the set up for promoting his fashion line. Bravo Kimye, this is a stroke of true brilliance.

The YEEZY SEASON 6 campaign continues and now includes IG models, influencers & friends in the same looks and locations as Kim’s pics. All the photos were debuted on instagram by the models. pic.twitter.com/igsRpYAIoK — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) January 31, 2018

Even Kim herself was flattered by the campaign, as she shared some of the new pics on her Instagram account and yes, some of the models feature her same massive derriere so that they’re perfect clones of the reality star.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the new YEEZY SEASON 6 campaign? Is it a brilliant idea that he used an army of Kim clones to model his new clothing line?

