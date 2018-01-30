Ivanka Trump Looks Chic In Plaid Sweater Dress At The State Of The Union

Ivanka Trump once again proved herself a style star by wearing a super cute plaid dress to her father’s first State of the Union address. See more of the outfit here.

Is this the punk phase Ivanka Trump was talking about? The first daughter rolled up to her dad, President Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address wearing a heavy plaid dress that could definitely have come out of teenage Ivanka’s closet. The special assistant to the president once confessed to a penchant for blue hair and flannels, and her stately ensemble for the State of the Union seems like the grownup version of her angsty faves. Featuring a handkerchief hem, a high neckline and a belt cinched at the waist, the demure dress isn’t exactly something she’d rock at a concert. Maybe for blasting music in her headphones on the walk over to the Capitol building, though!

Ivanka’s stepmother, Melania Trump, opted to wear an all-white ensemble to the State of the Union, which was even more surprising choice. Sure, Melania looked extremely fly in her white, satin suit, but there’s a time and a place. When a large swath of the women in the building are wearing black in solidarity with the Time’s Up protests, and your husband is one of the people Time’s Up is protesting, maybe skip the white suit for the night.

