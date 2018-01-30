Hillary Scott: Lady Antebellum Star Gives Birth To ‘Precious’ Twin Daughters — Babies 2 & 3

Hillary Scott’s a ‘proud’ new mom! The country singer has officially given birth to twin baby girls, and she & her husband are beyond ‘thankful’ for their new additions!

Congrats to Hillary Scott, 31, and Chris Tyrrell! The duo became parents-of-three on Jan. 29 after the Lady Antebellum singer gave birth to not one, but TWO precious babies. Hillary announced the exciting news on Jan. 29 via social media, and we could not be happier for her and her husband! The two are already the proud parents of daughter Eisele Kaye Tyrrell, 4, and we just know Eisele is going to be an amazing big sister! Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

“Our family is thankful and proud to announce the arrival of our precious baby girls,” Hillary wrote on her personal Instagram account. “They were born in the early hours of January 29th, 2018 and we can’t wait to share more about them in the days to come.” She ended with a message of thanks to her followers. “Thank you to everyone who prayed and prayed for these little ladies, and thank you Lord for healthy babies. #twins.” The heartfelt post was accompanied by a photo of two tiny baby hats laying side-by-side. One hat had an “A” embroidered on the front, while the other had a “B.”

Lady Antebellum’s Instagram account also announced the news using the same photo and message. Both posts received many congratulatory comments from followers. Hillary first revealed she and Chris would be expanding their fam back in August. She shared a series of pics along with a video of the duo telling Eisele that she would get TWO baby sisters in February. “God has answered our family’s countless prayers! Our family is growing … Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!” the then-mom-to-be captioned the post.

Hillary also wanted to let her fans know that her pregnancy happened naturally. “Because we’ve been so open about our last pregnancy loss and journey, I want to be fully transparent with you that this happened naturally,” she continued, referencing her previous miscarriage. “Chris nor I have any family history of twins that we can find and are just resting in the profound gift this truly is.” Congrats again!

