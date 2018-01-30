Gigi & Bella Hadid Strip Completely Naked & Straddle Each Other For Stunning ‘Vogue’ Sister Shoot

Hot sister alert! The Hadid gals are bringing the sexy to the new issue of British ‘Vogue’ — they even got completely nude for one gorgeous photo together. Check it out here!

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21, are the definition of #SisterGoals in their joint shoot for British Vogue! While the ladies may have dueling covers for the magazine this month, inside the pages, they posed together…and the result was straight fire. In one pic shared to the British Vogue Instagram account, the supermodel sisters are completely naked in a black and white shot. Bella is kneeling on the floor in the pic, while Gigi is seated with her legs wrapped around her little sis. Of course, their body parts are appropriately placed so there’s nothing inappropriate on display!

Aside from a peep of side boob and a whole lot of skin, the naked photo doesn’t reveal any NSFW body parts, and the girls look stunning in the pic. “She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” Gigi told the mag, about her sister. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.” The Hadid girls are incredibly supportive of one another, and despite being part of a very cutthroat industry, they always seem to put their relationship and family first. The girls’ Vogue covers will hit newsstands on Feb. 2.

Meanwhile, Gigi also dished about her romance with Zayn Malik for the magazine. Specifically, she talked about what she chooses to share about their private relationship on social media. “I post what I think would be normal to post of your boyfriend,” she admitted. “The comments are ‘It’s extra, it’s fake.’ But if I don’t do it enough, then it’s ‘Oh, they’re fake, they’re not really together.’ I try to do what feels real to me and do it with integrity.”

