News
Hollywood Life

Female Senators Wear Black & Time’s Up Pins In Protest At The State Of The Union

Female Senators State of the Union
REX/Shutterstock
Donald J. Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018. At rear are US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.
Donald J. Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (R) shakes hands with Supreme Counrt Justice Neil Gorsuch (L) as he arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018.
Melania Trump US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US First Lady Melania Trump waves as she arrives before US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018.
Melania Trump and Ryan Holets US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union to Congress, Washington, USA - 30 Jan 2018 US First Lady Melania Trump (L) talks with Albuquerque, New Mexico police officer Ryan Holets as she arrives before US President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 30 January 2018. View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer/Reporter

Congress brought the protests to the State of the Union, from surprise guests, to women wearing black in solidarity with Time’s Up. Here’s what went down when Trump was speaking.

Taking cue from women at the Golden Globes, a number of female senators and congresswomen opted to wear black for the State of the Union. The symbolic gesture was a nod to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, acknowledging that sexism is alive and well in politics — and the president is complicit. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gathered the group of female (and some male) leaders wearing their best black outfits and Time’s Up pins. Many also wore pins that said “Recy”, in reference to Recy Taylor, a black woman who was sadistically gang raped by white men in 1944, who became an activist. Recy is the name Oprah Winfrey invoked in her impassioned Golden Globes speech when speaking about equality and justice for women.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), brought a special guest with her to the State of the Union: San Juan, Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz. Trump made an enemy out of Cruz during Hurricane Maria, as the mayor publicly derided him for not sending aid to the territory as American citizens died. He responded to her cries for help and justice by mocking her on social media. Her response was to keep rallying for her people, just wearing a “nasty woman” t-shirt this time.

You may have recognized a handsome, bow-tied man sitting next to Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK). Yep, that was Bill Nye (The Science Guy)! Bill’s a vocal critic of Trump and his administration’s stance on climate change. He’s trying to save the world, and Trump’s standing in the way.

State of the Union

HollywoodLifers, did you watch the State of the Union? What did you think? Let us know.