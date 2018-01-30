DMX Going Back To Jail For Allegedly Failing Drug Tests

DMX is in trouble with the law… again. The rapper reportedly violated his probation for tax evasion and will now face jail time. A judge ruled that DMX was a flight risk after he allegedly tested positive for three different drugs.

DMX, 47, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is heading back to jail; He was perviously arrested multiple times on various charges. The rapper was reportedly booked in a Manhattan court on Tuesday, January 30, after failing multiple drug tests, according to TMZ. A judge allegedly ruled that the rapper was a flight risk after he tested positive for opiates, cocaine and oxycodone. The reported failed drug tests are a violation of his probation in his tax evasion case, which will result in jail time, as reported by the site. Back in August 2017, the site reported that DMX had entered a rehab program while he was out on bail for tax evasion. He was reportedly still supposed to be finishing the program when this incident occurred.

U.S. Attorney Spokesman Nicholas Biase said prosecutors in the rapper’s case referenced a TMZ video [from the week prior to DMX’s January 30 court date], where he was taped inside a St. Louis airport bar. In the video, “something definitely seemed off,” the site wrote, as the rapper went on a tangent [as seen below]. Witnesses claimed DMX was drinking and buying shots for other patrons, while at the bar. And, drinking is reportedly a probation violation.

DMX’s attorney, Murray Richman, told TMZ the following: “I’m saddened and disappointed. We’ll have to deal with it accordingly.” Richman added that he will attempt to get the rapper back into a rehab program. DMX is slated to be sentenced in March 2018.

The judge reportedly said that DMX had told a “great big lie” when he agreed to his bail terms.

