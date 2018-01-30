Dakota Johnson Won’t Apologize For Stirring Up Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie Drama At Globes

Dakota Johnson’s responsible for the most viral moments of the 2018 Globes, and she’s not sorry — she’s just sorry she got caught! Watch her hilarious interview!

Thanks to her morbid curiosity about Angelina Jolie‘s reaction to being in the same room as Jennifer Aniston at the 2018 Golden Globes, Dakota Johnson became an instant meme. Jimmy Fallon forced Dakota to explain the priceless pic on the January 29 episode of his show, which features Dakota with her head whipped around, very unsubtly staring holes into Angelina as Jennifer presents onstage. Dakota’s all of us, everywhere, in that moment! First, the Fifty Shades Freed actress tried to deflect, putting the blame on Armie Hammer‘s wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who’s sitting at the same table. “I’m not the only one [looking at Angelina],” Dakota said. “Elizabeth is very blatantly looking at her. She’s like, ‘what is she gonna do?’ I was trying to be sly about it.”

She does have a point. Elizabeth is the only other person in the photo looking in Angelina’s direction while everyone else has their attention directed to Jen onstage. Dakota then swore that she wasn’t actually looking at Angelina; she was spying on the cast of Stranger Things at the next table! “Honestly, truthfully, I don’t think I was actually looking at her,” Dakota said. “If you look really closely at the angle of my eyes, they’re kind of over here (points). There was the actual kids’ table, all of the Stranger Things kids, and I really love Stranger Things so much.”

She may have been telling the truth on this one. Jimmy played a video taken on Dakota’s phone that she tried to sneak at the Golden Globes. She’s filming Armie Hammer grinning at her (lucky!), but keeps zooming in behind him at the Stranger Things kids hanging out at their table. Well, now there’s two ways we relate to Dakota.

