Christopher Dionne: HGTV Star Accused Of Molesting Girl, 10, While His Kids Slept In The Same Room

Another TV star stands accused of sexual assault. Christopher Dionne, formerly of HGTV, turned himself in to the authorities after being accused of fondling a young girl.

Christopher J. Dionne, 36, surrendered himself to police in Connecticut on Jan. 29, after the former HGTV personality was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, per Fox News. Christopher, in documents provided to Fox News, is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl during a sleepover that he hosted in November 2017. The girl told police that she was sleeping on the cough when she awoke to Christopher allegedly assaulting her. His son and daughter were supposedly sleeping in the same room

He allegedly touched the girl’s buttocks, under the clothes, as well as her chest. The girl claims he also took pictures during the incident, that he was in his boxers and he allegedly asked if she wanted to touch his penis. Christopher reportedly left the room before returning to allegedly assault her again. The girl claims that in addition to lewd comments, Christopher instructed her not to tell anyone. “Don’t tell your mom, I’ll go to jail and (my daughter) won’t have a daddy,” he allegedly said, according to the warrant obtained by the Hartford Courant. The girl also claims that a similar incident happened in September.

The girl told her mother about the alleged incident. The police were then informed. Christopher was filming a new series, House Rescue, in California when police visited his home after the incident. While speaking with the officers, Christopher’s wife said he went out on Nov. 25 (before the alleged incident) but didn’t remember when he got home, but he was in the couple’s bed around 5 or 6 am on the 26th.

Christopher, while speaking with the police from California, claims that when he arrived home in the early hours of the 26th, the alleged victim was already awake on the couch. He says he went to sit next to her. He allegedly told the police that while the girl was laying down, she put her arm around his waist and supposedly began to rub his stomach.

He claims that he was feeling uncomfortable and told her “that’s inappropriate.” Christopher says this 10-year-old girl tried it again and told her to stop, which supposedly caused her to cry. He, according to the warrant, began to rub her back to calm her down and told her to go to sleep. He has since denied the sexual assault allegations and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Christopher and his twin brother, Michael, appeared in the 2015 pilot for the HGTV show Family Flip. The premise was they flipped houses using reclaimed materials and sold them. The show wasn’t picked up, but they continued their Dionne Home business. Christopher was working on House Rescue, a series for A&E, during the alleged incident. The network has since suspended production on the show.

