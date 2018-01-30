Did Brielle Biermann Get Plastic Surgery? She Reacts To Nasty Criticism Over ‘Thicker’ Face

Step aside, haters! Brielle Biermann had the most epic clap back when a fan asked if she had plastic surgery done on her face. See her response here!

Brielle Biermann has NO time for hateful comments on her Instsagram pics! While the 20-year-old usually ignores the haters, there was one topic she couldn’t help but respond to — speculation over why her face looked so different in a recent photo. Brielle, whose mom is Kim Zolciak, wanted to make it very clear that she hadn’t had any plastic surgery done…she simply gained a bit of weight recently. “I did nothing but my lips!!!” she responded to one commenter directly. “My face is fat right now i’m thicker than I usually am can all of you seriously f*** off. it’s my fave if I wanna get 37 surgeries on it I will!! bye!”

She didn’t stop there, though. Brielle then took to Twitter to share photos of herself from ages 13 through 20, to show that her face has simply evolved over time. “ONLY MY LIPS PLS LEAVE ME ALONEE BYE,” she added, once again. “People also grow up and as they grow up they change, they go thru puberty…if we all looked how we looked when we were 14-18, we’d be ugly AF forever. ALSO – if I wanted to re do my WHOLE FACE it does not AFFECT YOU WHAT SO F***ING EVEER! so hop off my d***. Now can we PLEASE talk about something else!!!! I’m literally SO bored of this whole face reconstruction guessing game.”

A few years ago, Kylie Jenner, 20, was consistently making similar comments regarding speculation about her changing face. Growing up in the spotlight definitely has its downside once in a while!

