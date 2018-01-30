Bella Thorne Joins Dating App After Accusing Her BF Of Doing The Same — What’s Going On?

Two can play at this game! Bella Thorne has joined a dating app just days after busting BF Mod Sun for having one himself. We’ve got the wild details.

Is this some kind of sweet revenge game? Bella Thorne, 20, was less that thrilled to discover that her boyfriend Mod Sun, 30, was still an active member of the dating app Badoo. Now she’s hitting back at him by joining Huggle, a dating app backed by the same Russian entrepreneur that funded Badoo. In an Instagram stories post, the Famous in Love star showed off her profile that included a pic dressed as a naughty Santa in racy red lingerie while licking her tongue over her bright red lips seductively. While she requests “Friends only,” the words are accompanied by a winking emoji that hints she’d be up for something much more.

The fiery red-head was pretty peeved to discover that several months into their relationship Mod was still getting notifications on Badoo. In a Jan. 25 IG story, she showed off how his phone was buzzing and that he had three notifications in just 11 minutes! She wrote “When your boyfriend still has a dating app on his phone,” next to a pic of the evidence that she also shared with fans. Before that she couldn’t stop gushing about Mod on her Instagram, posting all sorts of loving photos of the pair. Ever since her dating app discovery, she hasn’t shared a single pic or mentioned the stoner rapper.

Mod’s most current appearance on her Instagram account was from Jan. 21 when she shared a video of him taking time in the middle of a concert to give her shout out. “When he face times you during every show ❤️ thank you for taking off some days to come to Sundance baby,” she wrote back on Jan. 21. She had plenty of other pics of the two at Sundance those photos are now conspicuously absent from her page. Now it’s all just sexy pics of herself, as on Jan. 30 she posted a photo in a low-cut sundress with the caption, “Bro I just realized… I think I’m kinda hot…” Hmm, she just joined a dating app and she just so happens to be reveling in flaunting her sexiness. She’s either playing a naughty revenge game with Mod Sun or she’s moving towards kicking him to the curb.

