Watch out, Ant-Man. The Wasp is coming to steal your thunder. Evangeline Lilly suits up and proves she’s the ultimate badass. Watch the official trailer now!

“I just have one question: when Cap needed help, if I’d asked you, would you have come?” Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man asks Evangeline Lilly’s The Wasp, a.k.a. Hope, in the official trailer. She replies, “I guess we’ll never know… But if you had, you’d have never been caught.” BOOM. The trailer teases the ultimate team-up between these two superheroes. Ant-Man needs someone to fight alongside him, and The Wasp is perfect for the job (if not better).

Hope proves she’s got what it takes to fight, and then some. Watching her take down that group of men without breaking a sweat? Dodging those butcher knives being thrown at her? Totally epic. But Ant-Man has a bone to pick with Hank (Michael Douglas) about Hope’s suit. She’s got wings and blasters. “So I take it you didn’t have that tech available for me,” Ant-Man says. Hank replies, “No, I did.” Only the best for his daughter!

Ant-Man & The Wasp is going to be all kinds of incredible. The final moments of the trailer feature Hope blasting a Hello Kitty Pez dispenser to an astronomical size. Who knew that could be used as a weapon against the bad guys? Hope, you’re a clever girl! Ant-Man & The Wasp will hit theaters July 6, 2018. The movie also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Peña, Judy Greer, and Walton Goggins. Ant-Man & The Wasp will be the third Marvel movie to be released in 2018. Black Panther hits theaters on July 16, and Avengers: Infinity War will be released on May 4. The more Marvel movies, the better!

