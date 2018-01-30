Showing off her 1st post-baby workout, Anna Kournikova could have fooled us that she welcomed 2 babies only 1 month ago! See her insane postpartum figure here.

Anna Kournikova‘s, 36, post-baby bod is actually unbelievable! The former professional tennis player gave birth to twins Nicholas and Lucy Iglesias on Dec. 16, and she’s already bounced back from the pregnancy! Despite no sign of a baby bump though, the athlete headed back to the gym on Jan. 29 for her first workout postpartum. We’re seriously dying to know her weight-loss secret! Click here to see pics of celeb moms’ post-baby abs.

Anna, who welcomed the twins with longtime partner Enrique Iglesias, 42, took to Instagram to share a short video from her first day back in the gym after giving birth. She captioned her post with two hashtags, “#monday #backatit 💪🏻.” In the clip, she’s wearing black, close-fitting athletic gear and her blonde hair is tied back in a ponytail. Sharing a mat with her dog, Anna can be seen on her hands and knees, gently extending one leg repeatedly. We’re not the only ones who are impressed either — her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her enviable figure.

“Anna got everyone shook😩👏🏼✨,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Did you really had two babies??? You look great! Omg.” Anna and Enrique were able to keep their impending arrivals under wraps for the entire duration of Anna’s pregnancy. The news broke on Dec. 18 that the two had already welcomed twins. After all though, the two are known for keeping their personal lives extremely private. But despite the secrecy, the proud new parents did both share adorable pics of their kids via Instagram exactly one month after their birth. Anna posed with one baby and Enrique posed with the other. Each captioned their images “My Sunshine.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe how amazing Anna looks so soon after giving birth?