Angelina Jolie Takes Her 6 Kids To Paris’ Louvre Museum: Can You Believe How Big They Are?

Enjoying a day of culture, Angelina Jolie treated all 6 of her kids to a fun-filled day at the Louvre! The gang, who looks more grown up than ever, was all smiles. See the pics!

The Jolie-Pitt kids are in France! Taking a day off from her humanitarian work, Angelina Jolie, 42, took all six of her and Brad Pitt‘s, 54, children to the Louvre museum in Paris on Jan. 30. The kids: Maddox, 16; Zahara, 13; Pax, 14; Shiloh, 11; and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, appeared to be in high spirits as they were all seen smiling and chatting side-by-side. But while the youngsters certainly looked adorable, we couldn’t help but notice how big they’ve gotten! Even little Knox and Vivienne have grown SO much! Click here to see pics of Brad Pitt with his kids.

Angelina also looked cheerful during the sweet family outing, but it was her glamorous outfit that took center stage. The actress sported a chic black cape coat, oversized sunglasses, elegant red lipstick, and simple black pumps. While the rest of the kids looked relatively casual, Pax too looked stylish in a navy blazer and gray jeans. Their trip to the famous museum comes right after a recent visit Angie took to a refugee camp in Jordan with Shiloh and Zahara. The three want there to meet refugees and to listen to their mother give a powerful speech on Jan. 28. While there, Angie called on world powers to “find a viable political settlement” to end Syria’s civil war.

“My daughters Zahara and Shiloh asked to come with me today,” Angie said, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. “They’ve spent time today speaking and playing with children their own age who have been forced from their homes, whose family members have been killed or have disappeared, and who are struggling with trauma and illness, but who at the end of the day are just children, with the same hopes and rights as children in any other nation.”

The visit was Shiloh’s third trip and Zahara’s first time visiting a refugee camp, according to People mag. While the Jolie-Pitts are certainly privileged, it’s clear Angelina is making sure they’re global citizens who learn to help others and give back.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how adorable do the Jolie-Pitt kids look in Paris?