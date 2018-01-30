Angelina Jolie Anxious To Fall In Love Again, But Fears It Might Take Forever

Angelina Jolie is itching to get back on the dating scene and find the right man but being a mother comes first. Get EXCLUSIVE details on how spending time with her kids may affect her love life.

Angelina Jolie, 42, may be a single woman again but she’s putting her kids’ lives before her own when it comes to finding love. The mother of six would love to find a relationship again but she’s not sure how long it will take considering how busy she is with her family. “Angie is a mother first and a actress second and when you put this together and her status in Hollywood and then add all the causes she is a part of the thing that takes the back seat is her quest for love,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “She’d love to be with someone but completely understands the baggage, for lack of a better word, that she brings. She really hopes something would happen but she is not holding her breath and she is very aware it is an uphill battle to get there.”

With how tight knit Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt were with their kids, we can definitely see why the talented actress would want to remain that way even as a single woman. Any new man that comes into her life will have to get used to her big brood and as a mother, it’s good to know Angelina is trying to do what’s best for her kids! She often travels with her lovelies all around the world, with the most recent outing being in Paris, France. Maddox, 16, Zahara, 13, Pax, 14, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne sure do seem close to their mama whenever they’re seen together and it’s always adorable!

Despite being a hands-on mom and spending all that time with her children, Angelina still knows how to take care of herself and look amazing whenever she makes any public appearances. She looked absolutely stunning in a white feathered dress at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11 and was definitely one of the most memorable stars on the red carpet. We have a feeling that with the kind of star Angelina is, she’ll have no problem finding the man of her dreams when she’s ready!

