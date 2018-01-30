Should Alex Reimer Be Fired For Calling Vivian Brady, 5, A ‘Pissant’? — Tom Brady Weighs In

Tom Brady reveals if he thinks Alex Reimer should be fired from WEEI for making shocking comments about the Patriot’s QB’s five-year-old daughter — and his answer may surprise you!

Alex Reimer is currently suspended “indefinitely” from his job at Massachusetts radio station, WEEI, after he referred to Tom Brady’s daughter as an “annoying little pissant” on Jan. 25. However, even though the Super Bowl champion is upset about the comments, he says he does not want to see Alex lose his job over the situation. “We all have careers and we all make mistakes,” the Patriots QB said during Super Bowl Opening Night in Minnesota on Jan. 29. “I’d hate for someone to have to change their life because of something like that. It’s certainly not what he intended.”

In case you’re just catching up, here’s what went down: Tom called into his weekly interview with WEEI on Jan. 29 like usual, but told the hosts he would be cutting the interview short because of Alex’s comments, which were made on The Kirk & Callahan Show. Tom said he was “disappointed” by what he heard, and explained that he would have to further evaluate whether or not he would come back on WEEI again. The station has since released the following statement: “We are disappointed and embarrassed by Alex Reimer’s on-air comments made last Thursday evening. His remarks were utterly indefensible, and mean-spirited commentary directed in any way at children is wholly inappropriate. Mr. Reimer remains suspended indefinitely from all WEEI platforms.”

It continued: “We deeply regret what happened and offer our sincerest apologies to Tom Brady, his daughter and his family, as well as the New England Patriots organization. Mr. Brady has been a long time contributor to WEEI throughout his Patriots career and he has treated us with the utmost professionalism and respect throughout the partnership. We have communicated our course of action to the Patriots and Tom Brady, and they are in support of our disciplinary response.

The Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2018 Super Bowl on Feb. 4. In 2017, Tom led his team to an epic come-from-behind win in the big game against the Atlanta Falcons, and New England fans are definitely ready for back-to-back victories!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alex should be fired over his comments?