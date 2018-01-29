Trump’s First State Of The Union Address: When, Where & How To Watch

President Trump will stand before Congress and deliver his 1st State of the Union address on Jan. 30. Don’t miss this historic moment — find out when and how to watch here.

The first State of the Union of Donald Trump‘s presidency is centered upon the theme “a safe, strong and proud America.” Trump, according to White House officials, will tout the economic achievements of the first year of his presidency, as well as continue to stress the importance of safer borders. That will, of course, include his grand plans for building a wall between the United States and Mexico, which he still swears he’ll force Mexico to pay for.

More than likely, Trump will spend some, if not most of his speech focusing on last month’s passage of the GOP tax bill, and his belief that the United States has seen vast economic improvement under his leadership (it has not). First Lady Melania Trump is expected to bring someone who has benefited from the tax bill as her guest. No matter the content of his speech, Trump’s first State of the Union address is high stakes; he has record low approval ratings, and has just come off the brink of a complete government shutdown.

Tune in to the State of the Union address on January 30 at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT. The speech will be broadcast live on all major cable channels and news networks. If you don’t have cable, you’re still covered. The White House will be streaming the State of the Union on their YouTube channel, and Twitter will host a broadcast, as well. HollywoodLife.com will be hosting a live stream, as well. Check back HERE on January 30 to watch!

Directly after the State of the Union, Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III will deliver the Democratic response, with a projected end time of 10:30pm ET/7:30pm ET. Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi has called Kennedy a “relentless fighter for working Americans.” The rebuttal by the rising star of the Democratic party shouldn’t be missed.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching Trump’s first State of the Union? Let us know!