Wendy Williams Disses Kathie Lee Gifford: Find Another Socialite & Let Hoda Off ‘Today’s 4th Hour

Wendy Williams thinks Kathie Lee Gifford should find someone else to co-host ‘Today’s 4th hour! Williams said it’s ‘beneath’ Hoda Kotb to be there after replacing Matt Lauer!

Wendy Williams, 53, aimed her “Hot Topics” shade right at Kathie Lee Gifford, 64, on January 29. She told her audience that Gifford needs to let go of Hoda Kotb, 53, as her 4th hour co-host of the Today Show since she’s got a better gig now as Matt Lauer‘s replacement. “How much longer do you think Hoda’s going to stick around and drink wine on that 4th hour?” the talk show host said. “It is now beneath her to be there. Let Kathie Lee find some other socialite to sit with. Hoda, you’re in the news room now.” Kotb replaced Lauer after he was fired over numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

NBC revealed Kotb would be co-anchor of Today on the morning of January 2, 2018, where she would officially headline the broadcast with Savannah Guthrie, 46. Kotb now hosts the first two hours of the morning news program, and later joins Gifford for her original hosting gig in the fourth hour. Kotb, who joined NBC News in 1998 as a correspondent for Dateline, has been a frequent fill-in in the anchor’s chair on Today through the years.”This has to be the most popular decision that NBC News has ever made,” Guthrie said about her new co-anchor when the announcement was made. Now, Kotb and Guthrie are the first female pair ever to co-anchor Today.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in a staff email that Kotb had “seamlessly stepped” into the position, adding that she and Guthrie “quickly hit the ground running.” — “They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of Today,” Lack continued.

Guthrie and Kotb were the ones to share the news of Lauer’s firing live on the broadcast. Despite his alleged misconduct, both women say they remain friends with Lauer. “That morning was so hard, but Hoda and I were in it together,” Guthrie told People. “We are family, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer.”

Lauer released a statement saying he was “truly sorry” after his firing. He said that not all of the allegations are true, but he admitted that “there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.” His statement read in part: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC… Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Lauer has remained out of the spotlight since he was axed from the network. However, Guthrie admitted Lauer is “working on his family, we know that for sure.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Hoda should leave the 4th hour of Today?