A mandatory staff meeting reveals new changes coming to the hospital, and Conrad is not happy about them. Watch our EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident’ now!

Chastain Memorial may be having a mandatory staff meeting, but that doesn’t mean Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) has to stay for it. In our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 29 episode, Nic (Emily VanCamp) pulls a very dirty Conrad into the meeting about a new form of reimbursement for the hospital. Barb explains that the doctors and nurses need to charge patients more per procedure. Mina (Shaunette Renee Wilson) rolls her eyes at that. Barb wants the doctors and nurses to start “upcoding” so they can “bill in the thousands.” She calls this concept C.U.T.E. (Code Up To Excellence).

And with that, Conrad is out. You know he’s not going to follow this new protocol. He storms out of the meeting, with Devon (Manish Dayal) wanting to walk out with him. But the rules aren’t the same for Conrad and Devon, as Nic points out. Conrad is a third-year resident, while Devon is only a first-year. “Welcome to American Healthcare: 101,” Mina says to Devon.

The Resident is currently in the midst of its first season and unlike any medical show you’ve seen. Conrad is trying to teach Devon how to be a real doctor, and not a corrupt one like Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood), who is preoccupied with pride and money. When he’s not saving lives and guiding Devon, Conrad is trying to win back Nic. They have a romantic history, but no one really knows why they broke up. From the looks of an upcoming promo, Conrad’s about to get some competition. The Resident airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

