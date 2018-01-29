‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Krystal Ditches A Group Date — But Does Arie Still Keep Her Around?

On the Jan. 29 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ Krystal has her most dramatic moment yet — but will Arie keep her around? Here’s our recap!

Arie Luyendyk Jr and his 12 (soon to be 13, as Maquel returns after her grandpa’s funeral) remaining ladies are in Fort Lauderdale on this week’s episode of The Bachelor. The first date is a one-on-one with single mom, Chelsea. After some romantic time on a yacht, Arie and Chelsea get hot and heavy on a jetski. During their dinner date, Chelsea opens up to Arie about why her relationship with her child’s father failed, and they definitely connect on a more emotional level. At the end of the date, Arie gives Chelsea the rose, ensuring that she’ll stay around another week.

The group date this week is for Seinne, Bekah, Lauren B., Kendall, Ashley, Becca, Jenna, Jacqueline, Marikh, Krystal and Maquel, leaving Tia for the last one-on-one. The date is at a bowling alley, and there’s an obvious competition for time with Arie. The ladies are tasked with picking teams, and only the winning group gets more time with Arie. However, after the competition ends, Arie feels bad letting one team go, and allows the losing team in on the intimate time, too. Needless to say….Krystal (who was on the winning team) is pissed, and has no problem airing her grievances with the rest of the group.

Krystal even packs up all her stuff and refuses to go on the nighttime portion of the group date. Once Arie realizes Krystal isn’t present, the rest of the girls are open about their distaste for her decision. However, he still makes a point to go and check on her. After a tense talk, Arie leaves Krystal upstairs and makes it clear he doesn’t want to see her for a few days.

During one-on-one time, Arie and Kendall prove to have great chemistry, while Bekah’s age continues to be a topic of discussion. Still, she connects with Arie. Becca gets the opportunity to spend one-one-one time with Arie in his room, and their connection is undeniable. However, Krystal is making sure she’s not forgotten, and interrupts the group, despite being uninvited by Arie.

Obviously, Krystal’s decision causes some tension with the girls, and Lauren storms off in anger. Bekah even calls Krystal out to her face. However, the awkwardness doesn’t affect Arie’s one-on-one time with Kendall, and they have a great conversation. In the end, though, he winds up giving the group date rose to Lauren.

Arie and Tia enjoy a boat ride through the Everglades, and throughout the daytime portion of their date, they form an obvious connection. At night, their chemistry intensifies, and Tia even admits that she’s falling in love with Arie. He gives her the rose and keeps her around another week.

At the cocktail party, Krystal continues to complain about her rough week, which leaves the other girls annoyed, especially Bekah. Krystal addresses the group, and it leads to a one-on-one conversation between her and Kendall. The interaction gets intense, and Tia jumps in to side with Kendall. Then, Bekah addresses Krystal, and flat-out asks her why she’s even still there. They go at it, and Bekah storms off. During her one-on-one time with Arie, Krystal apologizes for her earlier actions, and opens up about her past.

At the rose ceremony, in addition to Tia, Chelsea and Lauren, Arie gives roses to Bekah, Seinne, Kendall, Becca, Jacqueline, Jenna and Krystal, sending Marikh and Ashley home. And, yes, everyone is PISSED that Krystal gets to stay!

