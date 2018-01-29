‘The Bachelor’: Arie & His Girls Bring The Romance To Florida — Check Out Their Sweet Digs

Arie and his 12 remaining women are headed to Fort Lauderdale on this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ and they’ll be living in the lap of luxury. Check out where they’re staying!

As season 22 of The Bachelor winds down, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and the women vying for his heart are traveling to new places each week. On the Jan. 29 episode, they’re jetting to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and they got to stay in some pretty awesome headquarters while in town! The cast was put up at the W Fort Lauderdale, and enjoyed oceanfront views from their rooms. Arie stayed in the Marvelous Residential Suite, which boasted two bedrooms with king-sized beds and a full kitchen, along with two gorgeous private balconies. The ladies got to room in the massive, 2,600 sq. ft Extreme Wow Suite. Click through the gallery above to check out photos of their rooms and the luxury hotel!

Arie’s batch of women is down to 12, and on the Jan. 29 episode, he’ll go on one-on-one dates with single mom, Chelsea, as well as Tia, who’s friends with Nick Viall’s runner-up Raven Gates. Meanwhile, the preview shows that the drama between Krystal and the other women will continue this week, and since Arie gets involved this time, we’ll have to see if it’s enough for him to finally give her the axe. During their trip to Florida, members of the cast go for a bike ride, ride jet skis and chill aboard a yacht — not too shabby!

After getting dumped by Emily Maynard on season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, Arie is ready to find love once again on The Bachelor, and week after week, he’s getting one step closer. Who will he choose? Will he propose? Are they still together? There are tons of questions left to be answered!

Will Tia tell Arie she loves him? Has Krystal pushed Arie over the edge? And, most importantly, HOW DOES ARIE RIDE THAT JETSKI WITHOUT LOOKING?! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/4luksfwH29 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 24, 2018

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will go home on this week’s episode of The Bachelor?