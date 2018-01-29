‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn & Amber Both Share Their Major Baby News

Amber finally shared her baby news with her family on the Jan. 29 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’, before Catelynn told Tyler they’re also expecting!

Teen Mom OG will soon be welcoming two new cast members to the series, as Catelynn Lowell told Tyler she’s pregnant during the Jan. 29 episode. And as you already know, Amber is also expecting a baby in the very near future. So that means two of MTV’s biggest stars are pregnant at the same time, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. And fortunately for them, it seems like they’re equally as excited. Well, Tyler kind of freaked out upon Catelynn telling him the news — he didn’t seem to believe her until she plopped a positive pregnancy test in front of him and told him she took three others with the same result. Then, he called her “Fertile Myrtle,” since it only took less than a month for her to get pregnancy after removing her IUD. Little Nova also seemed excited, as she was seen howling with the family’s dog and wearing a “big sister” shirt, following the reveal. Cute, right?

And as far as Amber’s baby news is concerned, she finally shared her pregnancy secret with her family. First, Amber told Gary and Leah, who seemed fine with it. Well, Gary said it was shocking because Amber just started dating Andrew, but he didn’t diss her at all. And then, when Amber and Andrew went on a hayride with her mom and cousin, she shared the news with them. Amber’s mom didn’t know whether or laugh or cry, because frankly, she thought it was some sort of prank. But when she realized Amber was telling the truth, she begged Andrew to treat Amber right and then congratulated them both. Unfortunately for Andrew, he wasn’t able to tell his family before the news leaked to the press. Amber said she had an idea of who leaked the news, but she wouldn’t reveal a name.

In other Teen Mom OG news, Bentley celebrated his 9th birthday, and Ryan revealed he passed a few drug tests, but he hadn’t yet shared the results with Maci. Meanwhile, Farrah and Sophia wrapped up their trip in Italy by making Debra cry a bit more. Apparently, Sophia gets to decide whether or not she and Farrah attend Debra’s wedding, and at this point, Sophia is hard-pressed on skipping the shindig.

