T.I. Getting Advice From JAY-Z On How To Repair Relationship With Tiny & Cancel Divorce

There may be hope for T.I. and Tiny after all! We hear JAY-Z is giving Tip advice on how to save his marriage, and just in the nick of time, as he and Tiny want another baby!

“T.I. has been spending a lot of time with JAY-Z recently, as they’re thinking about collaborating on a project together. And JAY-Z’s been giving T.I. a lot of really good relationship advice. T.I. really respects and admires JAY-Z — he totally looks up to him, and he knows that Beyonce and Jay went through a really rough patch in their own marriage, so he’s totally on board with any advice JAY-Z gives him, regarding his relationship with Tiny,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Doesn’t this make you feel so much better about T.I and Tiny’s future together? As you’ll recall, Beyonce allegedly blasted JAY-Z for cheating in various songs throughout her Lemonade album. And while it wasn’t easy for them to work through their issues, they did. And they displayed a united front at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28. Clearly, they’re in it for the long haul, so whatever they did to save their marriage, T.I. and Tiny should do the same. Getting advice from JAY-Z is like discovering the Holy Grail.

The advice also couldn’t have come at a better time, as we recently discovered T.I. and Tiny are trying to conceive another baby together. It’s never good to bring another child into a broken marriage, but if T.I. and Tiny can work things out — and we think they can with the help of JAY-Z — then expanding their family seems like a great idea! Tiny also smiled when she revealed she and T.I. are “working at” their relationship, during the Jan. 19 episode of The Real, so we definitely have hope for them.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about JAY-Z giving T.I. advice? Tell us below!