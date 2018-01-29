Super Bowl LII: ‘Cloverfield’, ‘Mission Impossible’ & More Major Movie Trailers To Expect

The Super Bowl isn’t just full of awesome commercials, it’s also full of EPIC movie trailers. Find out which ones to keep an eye out for during the big game!

On Sunday, February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots for the Super Bowl LII. In between long throws, touchdowns and whatever else happens in a football game, we’ll be overwhelmed with hilarious commercials and, even better, massive movie trailers we’ve been dying to see! So, which movies can you expect to see make an appearance during the game? Lets speculate the possibilities!

Netflix’s God Particle, aka the sequel to 2008’s Cloverfield, seems to be the biggest rumor circulating the internet ahead of the game. If the trailer does drop on February 4, it will be the first official confirmation that Netflix has purchased the highly anticipated sequel. Another big movie, Skyscraper, will likely be revealing it’s first look at the film during SBLII. The action movie stars Dwayne Johnson and is due out in July 2018. NBC will also likely release a new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer, following up their first official reveal of Jeff Goldblum‘s return to the franchise!

One thing we can definitely expect to see during SBLII? Some of our favorite Marvel superheroes. With Black Panther on the horizon for a February 16 release date and Avengers: Infinity War following behind on May 4, there’s likely to be new trailers for both films. Sadly there doesn’t seem to be much hope for a Deadpool 2 trailer or the first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Bummer, right?

Other trailers to expect: A new look at A Wrinkle In Time, the first look at The Incredibles: 2 and Mission Impossible — Fallout. Keep your eyes peeled for something big from Netflix, too aside from the Cloverfield sequel we previously mentioned. At the 2017 Super Bowl they revealed the first look at the second season of Stranger Things. Now that was a big deal!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think we’ll see during the Super Bowl commercials? Comment below, let us know!