Scott Disick’s Children Loved Meeting Sofia Richie, & Now He Thinks He Wants Kids With Her

Despite what haters may think of his relationship with Sofia Richie, HL exclusively learned Scott Disick’s in it for the long haul — and he’s relieved his kids like her too!

Although Kendall Jenner, 22, recently dissed Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, by calling Sofia one of Scott’s “kids,” that hasn’t stopped the lovebirds from flaunting their PDA. In fact, not only has Sofia met Scott’s ACTUAL kids, but he’s beginning to think they should start a family of their own together! Turns out, Sofia had a special dinner with the youngsters Scott shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and it went very well! Scott and Kourt have three kids together: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3. Click here to see adorable pics of Scott and Kourtney’s kids.

“The dinner went even better than Scott was expecting,” a source close to Scott shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The kids loved Sofia, she’s a natural with them — and seeing the way they were together really got Scott thinking that he would definitely love to have children with Sofia in the future.” Wow — talk about a big step, right? But while having kids with someone is a serious move, apparently Scott feels like he and Sofia are the real deal. And now that he knows Mason, P, and Reign are at least semi on-board with her, he’s feeling more confident in their relationship than ever.

“Scott ’s been dying to introduce Sofia to the kids for ages, it’s really important to him that she’s a part of everything in his life,” our insider explained. “Everyone is really shocked by how the relationship is going with Sofia and Scott. He really is deeply deeply in love.” But while things are going very well with Scott and Sofia right now, the model was ’s been dying to introduce Sofia to the kids for ages, it’s really important to him that she’s a part of everything in his life,” our insider explained. “Everyone is really shocked by how the relationship is going with Sofia andHe really is deeply deeply in love.” But while things are going very well with Scott and Sofia right now, the model was still hurt by Kendall’s snarky Instagram comment on Jan. 27.

“Sofia was really hurt by Kendall’s bitchy comment — they used to be close friends, which makes it all the more upsetting,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes! So it looks like while Sofia may have won over Scott’s kids, she still has A LOT of work to do when it comes to pleasing the rest of the Kar-Jenner fam.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Scott and Sofia are in it for the long haul? Can you see them having kids together?