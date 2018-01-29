Scott Disick’s Children Loved Meeting Sofia Richie, & Now He Thinks He Wants Kids With Her
Despite what haters may think of his relationship with Sofia Richie, HL exclusively learned Scott Disick’s in it for the long haul — and he’s relieved his kids like her too!
Although Kendall Jenner, 22, recently dissed Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, by calling Sofia one of Scott’s “kids,” that hasn’t stopped the lovebirds from flaunting their PDA. In fact, not only has Sofia met Scott’s ACTUAL kids, but he’s beginning to think they should start a family of their own together! Turns out, Sofia had a special dinner with the youngsters Scott shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and it went very well! Scott and Kourt have three kids together: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3. Click here to see adorable pics of Scott and Kourtney’s kids.
“Sofia was really hurt by Kendall’s bitchy comment — they used to be close friends, which makes it all the more upsetting,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes! So it looks like while Sofia may have won over Scott’s kids, she still has A LOT of work to do when it comes to pleasing the rest of the Kar-Jenner fam.
