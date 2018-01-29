Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Cuddle Up On Date After Kendall Jenner Diss — See The PDA

What diss? Scott Disick and Sofia brushed off the shade from Kendall Jenner for a romantic date night out that was filled with PDA.

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, were unfazed by his ex’s sister, Kendall Jenner, throwing major shade at their May-December romance on social media. Instead they stepped out for dinner at Tosconova restaurant in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 28. During their date, Scott kept his arm wrapped around Sofia’s shoulders as they chatted with friends who joined them at their table. Aw!

Upon arriving at the restaurant, both dressed in black, Sofia clutched Scott’s arm to keep him close. The couple sure had an interesting Sunday after it was revealed that Kourtney Kardashian‘s little sister, Kendall, publicly commented on an Instagram photo referring to Sofia as one of his “kids”. Awkward! This was pretty surprising, too, because Kendall is known to be the more level-headed of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

As HollywoodLife previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kendall is “pissed” at Scott for his relationship with Sofia. Not only was Sofia once a friend of Kendall, but she also thought the they were just “wrong” for each other. Only time will tell if that’s true, Kendall!

