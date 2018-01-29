Rihanna’s Grammys After-Party Look — Love Or Loathe Her Metallic Outfit?

Rihanna rocked not one, not two, but three amazing looks on Grammys night. See her after party outfit right here and tell us what you think!

Rihanna, 29, took the Grammys stage to accept the first award of the night in a chocolate brown leather trench by Alexandre Vauthier. Later, she performed Wild Thoughts in a pink sequin dress and we felt like we were in paradise! After her performance, she changed again, into a metallic look. She wore a long-sleeved silver crop top that was knotted at her waist. She wore high-waisted, sheer pants with a metallic leaf pattern, covered by a black leather trench coat. She wore gold and black strappy sandals and carried a gold clutch as she headed out to party the night away. Looking fierce, RiRi!

Her bold red nails were done by manicurist Maria Salandra. She started with OPI Natural Nail Base Coat, following with two coats of the OPI Nail Lacquer in It’s A Piazza Cake. For extra glamour, she used one coat of the OPI Chrome Powder Effects in Great Copper-Tunity, followed by one coat of the OPI Chrome Effects Nail Lacquer Top Coat.

Her bold makeup was done by Priscilla Ono, who used RiRi’s own makeup line, Fenty Beauty. Here’s what to do to copy Rihanna’s glowing skin. Apply Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, which smoothes the face and reduces pore size. Next, use Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (Rihanna is shade 330). Priscilla used the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 300 as concealer on Rihanna. She used the Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Mocha for a contour. On her cheeks, Rihanna wore Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Chili Mango and Ridiiic. Priscilla used both the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Girl Next Door and Hu$tla Baby for a sexy highlight. Priscilla then finished the look with Invisimatte Blotting Powder.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Rihanna’s Grammys after-party look?