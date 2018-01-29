Pringles Blows Bill Hader’s Brain With Its Flavor-Stacking Super Bowl Commercial

The snacking world will never be the same. Pringles’ first ever Super Bowl ad introduces ‘flavor stacking,’ and not even Bill Hader can handle all the tasty combinations!

Spicy barbecue pizza Pringles? Oh, it’s possible – just ask Bill Hader, 39. The Trainwreck star appears in Pringles’ first Super Bowl ad, giving a name to something snacking enthusiasts have been doing for decades. In the commercial (simply titled “Wow,” by Grey New York) Bill takes five while shooting what appears to be an epic, big-budget war movie. Meanwhile, over at the snack table, two crewmembers are whipping up a masterpiece of their own. Take a pizza flavored Pringles chip, add a BBQ flavored Pringles and top it with a jalapeño chip. What you get is…a tasty snack!

“Wow,” Bill says, repeating his bewilderment in increasingly funny voices. This has blown the snacking world right open! Pringles even rolled out some recipes. Try the “Oh So Cheesy Stack” with the Original Cheddar & Sour Cream and Cheddar flavored chips. There’s the “Bet The Ranch” stack, featuring Ranch, Loaded Baked Potato and Memphis BBQ. Oh! Just in time for the Super Bowl, there’s the Game Day Poppers Stack, which is a combo of Jalapeño, a Ranch and BBQ Pringles. Delicious! Really, the only limitation is your imagination.

“The Pringles Super Bowl advertisement is an opportunity to show people a fun, new way to enjoy their favorite Pringles flavors with their family and friends,” said Yuvraj Arora, Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks’ senior vice president of marketing, sad about this new spot, per Ad Week. “Whether there are four people at home or 30 people at your party, this idea’s ‘Now, why didn’t I think of that?’ spirit brings a whole new way to snack during the Big Game this year.”

“More people will see me in this than they have in the past three movies I’ve been in,” Bill joked in a behind-the-scenes spot. He also suggested his ideal Super Bowl Halftime show (“Jim Croce, with just an acoustic…telling stories. No frills. Everybody, just sit down”) and his own recipe for an “Oklahoma” Pringles stack. It sounds…interesting. Thankfully, if fans aren’t really into catfish, they can always make their own stack with all of Pringles’ delicious flavors.

