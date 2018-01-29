Chris Pratt Gets Even More Ripped In Hilarious Michelob Ultra Super Bowl Ad

If a shirtless Chris Pratt doesn’t get people to buy Michelob Ultra, there’s no hope for the world. The buff ‘Jurassic World’ star brings the sexy – and the funny – to the beer’s Super Bowl 52 ad.

He may be a huge movie star with abs on top of his abs, but Chris Pratt, 38, remains the lovable goofball that stole everyone’s hearts on Parks & Recreation. The Avengers: Infinity War star brings the funny to Michelob ULTRA’s Super Bowl 52 commercial. The moment Chris hears he “got” the part, it’s time to go to work. “So I’m training for this big role,” he says while jogging. From there, Chris hits the weights and ponders his character’s motivation while posing shirtless in a mirror.

“Who’s the character? Michelob Picklestein? … ‘My name is Tommy Ultra.’ ” Well, it seems “Tommy Ultra” is in for a surprise. After telling everyone that he’s the “new spokesman” for the beer company, Chris finds out that he indeed got the part…as an extra. Well, at least he can still feel glad knowing he’ll be the hottest, buffest hunk of beefcake to ever be seen in the background of a (hypothetical) beer commercial.

“These days, I’m trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can’t help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill. Specifically how long I’ll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer,” Chris said about his ad, according to PR Newswire. “Michelob ULTRA has only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs so… I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph) Which really makes you wonder why I’m not playing IN the Super Bowl. I know. So anyways, Michelob ULTRA doesn’t throw off my workout routine. And it tastes great. So… That’s what I call a win-win.”

“Michelob Ultra has always been a different beer,” said Liz Taylor, CCO at FCB Chicago [the agency that put together the ad], in a statement about the spot, per Ad Week. “The beer for the fit. Who better to help us get that message across in an entertaining way on the world’s biggest advertising stage than an actor who embodies the ethos of the brand: Chris Pratt. He’s fit. He’s funny as hell. He loves beer.”

Live fit, live fun, live ULTRA. https://t.co/PKqG0PCllm — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 29, 2018

Oh mos def https://t.co/SXwodxNqsZ — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 29, 2018

Yo! I told Michelob ULTRA don’t worry.. I always do my own social media posting. That’s non negotiable. (I post commercial… link doesn’t work) 🤦🏼‍♂️🤷‍♂️👍🏼

So here you go#LiveFit#LiveFun#LiveUltra https://t.co/kAgY007Gdu — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 29, 2018

If that’s not enough Chris Pratt for fans, he’ll appear in a second ad, alongside golfer Brooks Koepka, surfer Kelly Slater, and runner Shalane Flanagan. The group will sing the new Michelob Ultra anthem, “I Like Beer,” a song by country singer Jon Pardi. That commercial’s dropping in the fourth quarter, so fans better stay until the end of the game to see it!

