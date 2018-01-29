Lorde Wore Her Version Of A ‘White Rose’ On The Back Of Her Dress For The #MeToo Movement

Stars wore or held white roses at the Grammys, for the #MeToo movement, but Lorde took it a step further by wearing a powerful message on her dress. See it below.

Album of the Year nominee Lorde, 21, wore a stunning red Valentino gown at the 2018 Grammys, held live from New York City on January 28. Before you judge her for not wearing a white rose, like many did at the show, see the statement she made on the BACK of her look. She posted a photo and wrote on Instagram, “My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer.” The note was sewn into her dress with red thread and read:

“Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.” Such a powerful sentiment!

Jenny’s famous words also include the phrases: “Opposition identifies and isolates the enemy. Conflict of interest must be seen for what it is. Do not support palliative gestures; they confuse the people and delay the inevitable confrontation. Delay is not tolerated for it jeopardizes the well-being of the majority.” Time’s Up!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Lorde’s message at the Grammys?