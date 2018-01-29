‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Is Engaged To GF Isabel Rock — See The Announcement

Congrats are in order! ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff announced that he and girlfriend Isabel Rock are getting hitched!

They’re making it official! Little People, Big World‘s Jacob Roloff shared on Saturday, Jan. 27, that he asked his girlfriend Isabel Rock to marry him and she said yes! “…we got ENGAGED!” the 21-year-old TV star captioned a photo of himself and his brand-new fiancee. “It happened in Iceland on the frozen pond, Tjornin, late on Christmas. So much love for this beautiful soul @izzysofia_ . Here’s to many more Christmas’ , you n me.” Awww! Pass the Kleenex!

Jacob also shared another candid of Isabel that appears to be right before she said yes. The image shows her apparently wiping a tear from her eye as they stood on the frozen pond at night. “A few moments and a brief conversation later…,” he captioned it. Clearly Jacob is a full-blown romantic because he did this engagement right! Head here to look back at all the celebrities who got married in 2017!

Naturally, Isabel also shared an engagement announcement with another snap from their engagement photo shoot with this caption: “We are finally ready to share with everyone… WE ARE ENGAGED!!!” she wrote. “Thank you so much to @moniqueserraphotography for the photos taken in the place we both grew up.” Obviously the photos were taken in Oregon! Congrats, to two!

