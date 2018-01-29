Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Cultural Appropriation Haters: ‘Can I Get Zero F***s, Please?’

Haters can back off because Kim Kardashian is completely unbothered by the backlash she’s getting for her Fulani braids and racy selfies.

Not everyone has been receptive of Kim Kardashian’s new Fulani-inspired braids that she debuted on Jan. 28. In fact, a lot of fans, African American women in particular, have accused her of cultural appropriation. Despite this major backlash — “Kim K” is literally trending on Twitter — Kim appears to be unmoved. As a response, she posted another photo from her sexy polaroid series to Twitter on Jan. 29, and said, “Hi, can I get zero f**ks please, thanks.” The photo shows Kim lounging on a bed, dressed in a dark fur coat with a landline phone to her ear.

Although Kim’s clap back seemed insensitive, we have reason to believe she was not only addressing the cultural appropriation accusations. Kim’s former BFF Lindsay Lohan, 31, also expressed her disapproval of the braids by commenting, “I am confused,” under Perez Hilton’s repost of Kiki’s new look. Kim instantly fired back with, “@lindsaylohan you know what’s confusing…your sudden foreign accent.” For those of you who don’t know, Lindsay debuted a new bizarre British accent back in 2016, but credited the change to her desire to learn more languages, according to The Daily Mail. Kim knows how to hit where it hurts, doesn’t she?

Hi, can I get zero fucks please, thanks pic.twitter.com/svo3tewQC8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 30, 2018

It appears Kim is full of clap backs lately. As we previously reported, Kim also slammed Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, on Jan. 18, after he said, “I knew my marriage to Khloe was over when she was on her second or third NBA player.” Without giving us a second to blink, Kim ruined him by tweeting, “Or second or third brothel.” Ouch! That diss had to hurt Lamar especially since he was found unconscious inside a Nevada brothel in 2015. It’s safe to say Kim’s new year’s resolution was to not hold her tongue.

