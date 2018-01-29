JAY-Z Lost Every Grammy He Was Nominated For & His Fans Are NOT Happy About It

Fans are seriously upset that JAY-Z didn’t take home one single award at the 2018 Grammys, despite being nominated for EIGHT. See their angry tweets!

Was JAY-Z snubbed at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28? After being nominated for EIGHT awards for his album 4:44, Jay, sadly, left the show without a single win. This has not only outraged fans, but has stirred up a lot of confusion. Not only was this one of Jay’s best projects EVER, but he also let fans see a more vulnerable side of himself. For those of you who need a refresher, 4:44 came out after his wife Beyonce’s “tell-all” album Lemonade, in which she exposed Jay’s alleged infidelity. So, being the stand up guy that he is, JAY-Z seemingly admitted to all of his flaws in “4:44,” and spoke on ways to uplift the black community. We can totally understand why fans think he was deserving of an award!

Nevertheless, Jay may not be sweating the losses. In total, he has won 21 Grammys. Wow, right?! His first Grammy came in 1998, when he won Best Rap Album for Vol. 2….Hard Knock Life. In 2004, he took home two wins for Best R&B Song for “Crazy In Love” (featuring Queen Bey, of course) and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for the same song. His most recent awards came in 2014, when he won Best R&B Song for “Drunk In Love” (featuring his wifey again). He probably doesn’t have any extra room on his award shelf, anyway!

Even if Jay was upset over his Grammy snub he has family to comfort him! He was joined by his daughter, Blue, 6, and Beyonce at the show. The family looked as stylish as ever. Both Bey and Jay were dressed in all black while Blue stunned in a crisp white ensemble. So cute! The only thing missing were his adorable new twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

So Jay Z didn't win a grammy tonight? I'm done. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 29, 2018

Me – why didn’t Jay Z win a Grammy Grammy Committee – https://t.co/3s1BGYNRaf — Tosin 💰 (@Tosmoney21) January 29, 2018

Jay z succeeds Rihanna to become the artist with the most grammy nominations with no wins in a night. 0/9 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uFB43jlYgB — raay. (@iamraay_) January 29, 2018

Beyoncé lead 2017 Grammys nominations and was snubbed Jay Z lead 2018 Grammy nominations and is being snubbed now The Carters are always being used pic.twitter.com/iSF9kMCAAs — Legacy (@DontBeyMaddd) January 29, 2018

