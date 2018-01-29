Grammys After-Parties: Camila Cabello & More Change Gowns & Celebrate — See Pics

Now that the 2018 Grammys have been handed out, it’s party time! We’ve got all the pics of the stars at all the biggest NYC post-awards bashes.

The 2018 Grammys was one for the books, and now it’s time for music’s finest to kick back and celebrate. For the first time since 2003, the awards were held in New York City instead of Los Angeles, which meant a whole new party scene. After the telecast was held at Madison Square Garden, the action headed to the Recording Academy’s official after-party held at the Marriott Marquis, Universal Music Group’s bash, and so much more. It may have been cold outside, but that didn’t stop the stars from partying it up after the Grammys!

Camila Cabello stunned while walking to an after-party in a short sheer dress. She switched up her look from the gorgeous red gown she wore on the red carpet. Lorde looked glamorous at Universal Music Group’s 2018 After-Party in a silk green dress. She made her look totally pop with a bright red lip. Lorde wasn’t the only star partying at the Universal Music Group bash.

Model Shanina Shaik dazzled in a sheer two-piece outfit, while Dua Lipa wowed in a white dress with a thigh-high slit. American Crime Story star Darren Criss looked dapper at the party as well. Jack & Jack’s Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson also attended. Calvin Harris was seen hanging out at the party, as well as his fellow DJ Zedd. Taylor Swift’s ex looked hot in a blue suit. Sting and wife Trudie Styler, who recently stopped by our HollywoodLife podcast, were also in attendance. Sting teamed up with Shaggy to perform “English Man In New York” during the show. The rocker and Shaggy also hit the NYC subway with Grammys host James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the 2018 Grammy Awards? Did your favorite stars take home trophies?