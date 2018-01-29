‘The Four’ Judge Charlie Walk Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Shocking Open Letter

Charlie Walk, a judge on ‘The Four,’ has been accused of sexual harassment. Read the startling allegations made in an open letter here!

The Four judge Charlie Walk is the latest entertainment mogul to be accused of sexual harassment. In an open letter written by Life Lab founder Tristan Coopersmith, she outlines how Charlie — her former boss and Republic Records Group president — allegedly sexually harassed her both inside and outside of work. While she admits she was excited to start working for him, especially considering the fact she’d be in charge of her own department, she soon allegedly experienced “relentless” harassment. In her bombshell open letter, Tristan accuses Charlie of allegedly making lewd comments about her body, sharing sexual fantasies he had about her and instant messaging her sexual remarks in the workplace. In addition, she claims that during dinners, he’d allegedly inch his hand up her thigh, while whispering “disgusting things” into her ear — sometimes while his wife was across from them.

She also claims that at one point he allegedly made a pass at her in his own home. She writes, “And then there was that event at your swank pad when you actually cornered me and pushed me into your bedroom and onto your bed. The bed you shared with your wife… your wife who was in the room next door. You being drunk and me being 6 inches taller was my saving grace.”

Tristan also reveals that while her silence “paid off,” her experiences ultimately made her leave the entertainment industry. She writes, “I was able to flourish in the industry, but the more that I did, the more that I saw there were so many Charlie Walks. I walked away from the world of entertainment 8 years ago and never looked back. Now I’m running a women’s sanctuary devoted to self-love, growth and empowerment.” We’ve reached out to reps at Fox for comment.

