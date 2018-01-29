Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Make-Up Free Video Celebrating Grammy Performance With Bruno Mars

Cardi B showed off a new portrait of her and Bruno Mars on Instagram while singing his hit, ’24k Magic’, and their collab, ‘Finesse’! And, she even offered him her kidney…

No one is happier than Cardi B! The rapper, 25, took to Instagram on January 29, where she showed off a new portrait of her and Bruno Mars, 32, that was sent to her by the celeb-obsessed fashion house, Fashion Nova. She celebrated her epic Grammys duet with Bruno — who took home six awards — singing his hit, “24K Magic” and their new collaboration, “Finesse” on video [as seen below]. As the 60th annual Grammys came to a close on Sunday night, Cardi expressed her gratitude to Bruno in post with a sweet message thanking him for collaborating with her. She posted a photo from their performance, where both Cardi and Bruno were dressed in 90s’ attire. Click here to see highlights from the 2018 Grammy Awards!

Cardi wrote, “I want to thank you Soo much!” before promising Bruno one of her organs… literally. “I don’t even know how ! Maybe one day you’ll need a kidney I got you. Congrats on your Wins tonight you deserve I.T .You sing ,dance play instrument ,produce your videos S–T you probably know how to build a house .You ARE AMAZING …and you gave me rythm [sic]”. And, that wasn’t the only highlight of her Grammys night.

Cardi posed for photos with JAY-Z, 48, and more stars while at the awards show. The rapper — who was nominate for two Grammys [Best Rap Song and Performance for “Bodak Yellow”; Her first Grammy nods — even received a special gift from U2‘s lead vocalist and music legend, Bono, 57. In a video posted to her Instagram, Cardi revealed a handwritten note that Bono penned to her. While it was unclear what the note said, it appeared to show a long message, with a signature on the back of it. “My god, I got a f–king note from Bono,’ she said in the clip while holding the handwritten note. “He knows me!” — “I can’t believe it!” she continued. “Nobody talk to me now. Where’s Bono? And our names both start with a ‘B.’”

The “Bartier Cardi” rapper also made heads turn during her Grammys red carpet interview. Cardi was so excited for the Grammys that she told E!‘s Giuliana Rancic, 43, “I feel it all… butterflies in my stomach and vagina.” Cardi stunned at the Grammys in a pleated, white lace gown with butterfly sleeves by Saudi-born, Beirut-based fashion designer Mohammed Ashi.

HollywoodLifers, did you enjoy Cardi and Bruno’s Grammys performance?