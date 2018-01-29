Blue Ivy, 6, Sports Sparkling Silver Heels To Grammys & Fans Are Obsessed: Pics & Tweets

Blue Ivy rolled up to the Grammys looking super fabulous, but it was her shoes that got people talking! The youngster rocked sparkly kitten heels & Twitter had a lot to say!

While she may be young, Blue Ivy Carter, 6, knows how to SLAY in the fashion department! Showing up to the 2018 Grammy Awards, the eldest daughter of Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, totally turned heads in a chic all-white outfit and neat topknot. What really stood out about her ensemble though, was her exquisite taste in shoes. Not only did Blue come rocking silver sparkly footwear, but she wore HEELS — and the internet could not get enough. Click here to see celeb kids at the 2018 Grammys.

While some fans questioned if Blue is too young for heels, others embraced the youngster’s bold style, even commenting that they wanted a pair for themselves! “Blue Ivy did not come to play.. she got her trainer heels on and all,” one Twitter-user posted. Another gushed, “Blue Ivy’s shoes slays the game. I need me a pair.” There’s no question Blue’s heels stood out against her white outfit — especially while sandwiched between her parents who wore all black. At just six years old, Blue already looks so grown up, and we love that she wore her elegant outfit — heels and all — with such confidence and grace.

Blue’s popular shoes had a Mary Jane silhouette featuring a cute ankle strap and small heel. On top of that, they were covered with crystal embellishments. It’s not the first time one of Blue’s outfits have had a major wow-factor either. At the 2016 VMAs, the new big sis stunned in full-on princess attire as she wore a sparkly gown with tulle and even a crown! Clearly Blue is already a mini fashion icon.

Pretty sure me and Blue Ivy could share shoes. pic.twitter.com/eq2CMUJvH3 — 🔥GAVI (@GaviTron1) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy did not come to play.. she got her trainer heels on and all #Grammys pic.twitter.com/I2EPVmsfAD — TZA (@Twonesterr) January 29, 2018

There goes a 6year old girl who wears high-end designer shoes, who already has a fashion statement and damn girl she a lady I guess, she's sassy. Blue Ivy Knowles slaying the #GRAMMYs — Mars Ni Uy (@Marsniuy) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy's shoes slays the game. I need me a pair. — Chapello! (@JustKendra_) January 29, 2018

I bet Blue Ivy’s shoes are worth more than my whole life — sharpay evans (@britneyspheres) January 29, 2018

Love the shoes on Blue Ivy https://t.co/jfnJnyG8WT — Emmie L.❤️🇭🇹 (@Emmie12) January 29, 2018

Me and Blue Ivy be sharing shoes — 𖤐 Çatan 𖤐 (@Puccifer) January 29, 2018

Blue Ivy and these kitten heels 🤗 — Whitley Gilbert, M.B.A (@CiaraKnowsItAll) January 29, 2018

However, it wasn’t just Blue’s high heels that helped the young lady steal the spotlight from her parents. At one point during the ceremony, cameras captured Blue turning to her mom and dad and motioning them to stop clapping so enthusiastically. With a serious expression and a firm “calm down” gesture, Bey and Jay actually stopped their hand movements! Obviously the moment went viral almost immediately!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you love Blue’s outfit at the Grammys? What do you think of her heels?