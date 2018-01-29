It turns out Blake Griffin is just as shook as every NBA fan about his trade from the LA Clippers to the Detroit Pistons. We’ve got his epic reaction of how stunned he is.

Imagine playing your whole NBA career in beautiful, sunny Los Angeles and then out of nowhere being told you’re heading to frigid Detroit, MI. That’s the terrifying reality for Blake Griffin after the 28-year-old was dealt in a shocking trade from the Clippers to the Pistons on Jan. 29. Even he didn’t see it coming, as within half an hour after ESPN broke the news, he posted a GIF to his Twitter account of Will Smith as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air with a look of shock and total confusion on his face. Yeah, we feel ya Blake along with Clipper Nation who have cheered him on as he lead the team in a resurgence over the last nine seasons.

Blake is headed to Motor City along with Brice Johnson and Willie Reed in exchange for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round and a second-round draft pick. The power forward just re-signed with the Clippers six months ago to a five-year, $173 million contract. Now he’s getting shipped off to Detroit and leaving the team and city he’s called home for his entire NBA career.

Not only is this totally heartbreaking for him as a player, having devoted his heart and soul to the Clippers for the past nine years, it could spell doom for his romance with Kendall Jenner, 22. It was super convenient for the pair to be a couple as they lived in the same city and would frequently go out on dates after his games. Now she’s facing the prospect of having to travel to Detroit to keep their relationship going. It might have been one thing if he ended up in a place like NYC as she spends plenty of time in the Big Apple for modeling assignments. She even attended a game at Madison Square Garden back in Nov. of 2017 to cheer on Blake court side as the Clippers took on the Knicks. But Detroit? Yeah…that’s going to be a tough one.

Here’s Blake’s epic reaction:

The Twitter reaction to the news of Blake’s shocking trade was swift:

The Clippers gave Blake Griffin a crazy-elaborate free agent pitch, even mock-retiring his jersey to the rafters…six months later he's shipped off to Detroit, a team he'd never have even taken a meeting with. Expect every big free agent this summer to demand a no-trade clause. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 30, 2018

Blake Griffin signed a long term deal to stay in beautiful sunny LA just to get traded to Detroit 6 months later, he gotta fade Doc Rivers and his son on the way out — tay💫loko (@tayloko_) January 29, 2018

First reaction to Clippers trading Blake Griffin: they literally pitched him on being Mr Clipper with a grand free agent presentation in June. Today they ship him to Detroit. Oof! — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 29, 2018

Detroit in January vs. Los Angeles in January Someone say a prayer for Blake Griffin, man. pic.twitter.com/Qb8S1EUpue — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 29, 2018

LA to Detroit in January is one of the worst city trades of all time. Good luck, Blake Griffin. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 30, 2018

