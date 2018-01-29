Alicia Keys Went Makeup Free To The Grammys & She Looked Stunning

Alicia Keys went without makeup to the 2018 Grammy Awards and she looked as gorgeous as ever. See her perfect, fresh face here!

This look is on fire! On Jan. 28th, Alicia Keys went makeup free as she presented, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, for Record of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards and let the world know that she needs zero help looking flawless. The Girl On Fire singer’s most recent album Here came out in 2016, so she was ineligible for any Grammy nominations this year, but she was still on hand to present. Alicia made the makeup free look famous during her time as a coach on the hit show The Voice and it was nice to see her stay true to her style as she presented a Grammy to Bruno Mars for his 24k Magic.

Alicia is no stranger to the Grammys. The beautiful singer has been nominated an impressive 29 times, and brought home the gramophone 15 times. We’re so excited to see the R&B singer back on our TV screens, but we won’t have to wait long for another televised appearance. She’s officially returning to The Voice as a judge for season 14, which will air on Feb. 28 at 8 pm EST on NBC.

We can assume Alicia will continue the clean look as she battles Adam Levine and Blake Shelton again on our favorite reality show. We can’t wait to see her coach another round of industry hopefuls, especially with the assistance of her celebrity adviser Shawn Mendes, 19!

Alicia’s look is definitely one of the best of the night, but she isn’t the only celeb to stun at the show. The 2018 Grammys was highlighted by unforgettable performances by P!nk, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Click through the gallery above to see more of the best fashion moments at this year’s Grammy Awards!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Alicia’s makeup free look at the Grammys? Let us know who was your favorite star at the music industry’s major award show!