Watch The Grammys Live Stream 2018 — See The Show Online For Free

Time to celebrate our best musicians! The 2018 Grammy Awards are here, and you can watch right along with us with our star-studded live stream!

We’ve finally made it to the music industry’s biggest night — the 2018 Grammy Awards! And now you can settle in, and watch the entire ceremony with our live stream. The show is set to air at 7:30 pm EST on CBS, and will feature the ever-hysterical James Corden, 39, as the host of the evening’s festivities. If you’re waiting for the show to begin, be sure to check out our live stream of the star-studded red carpet. So, sit back, relax and check out our live stream below!

Up for the night’s coveted Album of the Year award are Childish Gambino, 34, for Awaken, My Love!, Jay-Z, 48, for 4:44, Kendrick Lamar, 30, for Damn, Lorde, 21, for Melodrama and Bruno Mars, 32, for 24K Magic. Who will win big? Who will leave ceremony empty-handed? You can watch all the awards show drama unfold on our live stream. In the meantime, you can check out the full list of the nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards right here.

We reported earlier how the seating chart will not only have Beyonce, 36, and Jay-Z sitting front in center, but it also had no seating card in place for Taylor Swift, 28, to sit. While it was rumored she’d not be attending the awards show, the seating chart may have confirmed her absence. Click here to see pics of the best moments from the 2017 Grammy Awards!

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win big at the 2018 Grammy Awards? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!