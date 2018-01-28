‘SNL’: Weekend Update — Trusting Mitch McConnell On DACA Is Like Asking Stevie Wonder To Do A Bris

‘Saturday Night Live’ just blasted Mitch McConnell’s ability to solve immigration in the next 12 days and we can’t stop laughing!

As usual the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live trudged into politics, poking fun at the level of dysfunction in Washington and it was pitch perfect. Yes, the government is running again but Colin Jost, 35, expressed doubts about its future. “The shutdown is temporarily until February 8, so that means these guys (Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer) have 12 days left to solve all of immigration. I’m not that confident. I wouldn’t even trust them to get out of an escape room in 12 days.” Just incredible! That’s when he added this killer line: “Also Schumer only agreed to this temporary deal because Mitch McConnell promised to finally address the issue of DACA. But trusting Mitch McConnell to keep a promise is like asking Stevie Wonder to perform a bris.” Yikes! Head here for tons more amazing images from season 43 of the beloved sketch comedy show!

Fans know that this line of attack has been a fixture on SNL long before Trump decided to enter politics. And since the Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation, concerning the 2016 Trump campaign possibly colluding with Russia, has heated up Michael and Colin have made sure viewers see the lighter side of the perpetual scandals that are brewing. In fact, on Jan. 21 Mueller himself (played by Kate McKinnon) dropped by to update citizens on his investigation and let’s just say he was feeling confident! When asked if Trump could fire Mueller, he agreed. Then he added this response:

“It’s a little late for that. The cat’s already out of the bag. And the bag’s full of… how do I say this… Michael Flynn‘s wiretaps.” Then the Special Counsel teased that Americans who are horrified with the never-ending chaos surrounding this White House will be happy with how his investigation ends. “You know how you loved the show Lost, but it never really came together. There’s no satisfying ending… This ain’t Lost.”

This episode came just days before the president himself told reporters that he’s more than ready to sit with down with Mueller’s team to be questioned about possible collusion and obstruction of justice. So it looks like the investigation is winding down and we know SNL will be there every step of the way!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of that joke? Love it or no? Let us know in the comments section below!