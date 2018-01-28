Goin’ country! Chris Stapleton just brought down the house with an insane performance of ‘Midnight Train To Memphis’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’! Check it out!

Chris Stapleton just delivered a wonderfully bluesy rendition of “Midnight Train To Memphis” during his visit to Saturday Night Live. Sporting his signature shoulder-length hair and beard, the 39-year-old brought his endearing swagger to the Studio 8H sound stage and we absolutely love it! He was even joined on stage by none other Sturgill Simpson who provided some incredible guitar licks on the track! Head here to take a look back at other unforgettable moments from season 43 of the hit show.

If you’ve been tuning in, then you know that this is hardly the first astound performance this season. Back in October, a fellow country star dropped by. SNL decided to pay tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Fest with a surprise appearance from Jason Aldean, who performed the classic track “Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty, who had died just days earlier. “So many people are hurting,” he said before he performed. “They’re our children. Parents. Brothers. Sisters. Friends. They’re all part of our family. So I want to say to them: we hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure that we’re going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable.”

And who could forget Taylor Swift‘s edgy performance on the Nov. 11! The pop songstress blew us away with a fierce presentation of her new track “Ready For It.” It included some dazzling dance moves from the 28-year-old. SNL is clearly having a historic season when it comes to the talent that is appearing. We can’t wait to see who they announce is visiting next!

