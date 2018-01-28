Shinsuke Nakamura Wins The 2018 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble & Earn Title Shot At WrestleMania

Shinsuke Nakamura is going to WrestleMania! After outlasting 29 others, Shinsuke won the 2018 Royal Rumble and a title shot at WWE’s grandest stage.

As the bell rung to end the 2018 Royal Rumble, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania threatened to come apart. The WWE Universe had just watched Shinsuke tNakamura win, outlasting 29 other Superstars to claim victory and earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 34. It came down to Roman Reigns, John Cena, Finn Balor (who entered the rumble at No. 2) and Shinsuke Nakamura. After Cena eliminated Finn and Nakamura threw out Cena, it came down to “The Artist” and “The Big Dog.”

Rusev and the first ever WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor started the match. From there, it was chaos that saw 28 other Superstars join them: Rhyno, Baron Corbin, Heath Slater, Elias, the NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas, Bray Wyatt, and Big E. “The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger was supposed to enter in at No. 10, but Sami Zayn stole his spot after he (and Kevin Owens) ambushed Tye at the end. Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Apollo Cruz, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ceasaro, Kofi Kingston, Jinder Mahal, Seth Rollins, “Woken” Matt Hardy, John Cena, The Hurricane, NXT’s Adam Cole, Randy Orton, Titus O’Neil, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Goldust and finally, Dolph Ziggler!

More than 30 years ago, the WWE took the traditional battle royale format – 20 or so wrestlers all starting off in the ring at the same time – and flipped it. Instead of a group of Superstars going buck wild in trying to throw each other over the top rope, two competitors began in the ring, with a new Superstar joining the fray every 90 seconds or so. Somewhere along the line, the stipulation of a guaranteed title shot was added, making this the kickoff on “The Road To WrestleMania.”

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin held the record for the most Rumble victories at 3, with John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Batista and Hulk Hogan tied at 2 apiece Rey Mysterio’s performance in 2006 earned him the record of “Longest Time Spent In A Single Royal Rumble Match,” as the legendary luchadore went 1:02:12. Chris Jericho is the Rumble’s other Iron Man, as he’s put in 4 hours and 56 minutes over his cumulative Royal Rumble appearances. Roman Reigns set the record for most eliminations in a single Rumble, knocking out 12 Superstars in 2014. As for total eliminations, Kane holds the record, disposing of 44 Superstars over his 19(!) Rumble appearances. Sadly, he was too busy with Braun Strowman and Brock Lesner to make an appearance in this year’s rumble.

Ahead of the match, 17 of the 30 available spots were taken up by some of the biggest names in the WWE. John Cena, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Elias, Baron Corbin, “Woke” Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Tye Dillinger and The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) all announced their involvement in the Rumble. With 13 lucky spots left, the WWE Universe was set for a night of surprise debuts, amazing returns and shocking upsets.

What do you think about the 2018 men’s Royal Rumble winner, HollywoodLifers? Are you happy with the outcome? Who did you have winning?