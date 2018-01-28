Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez & 26 More Of The Sexiest Grammys Dresses Of All-Time

Every year, the Grammys red carpet is always filled with incredible fashion moments. Let’s take a look back at the sexiest Grammys dresses ever!

There’s never a dull moment at the Grammys! Over the years, our favorite stars have rocked some seriously sexy dresses on the Grammys red carpet. Some of these outfits will go down in history as some of the hottest red carpet looks of all-time! Without a doubt, one of the sexiest dresses to ever grace the Grammys red carpet was Selena Gomez’s sparkling blue dress in 2016. The starlet, 25, shimmered in the midnight blue gown that featured cutouts and a plunging neckline. She walked alongside bestie Taylor Swift, 28, that year, and everyone’s jaws were on the floor!

Another super sexy look that year was Bella Hadid’s revealing black gown with a plunging, cleavage-baring neckline and a sexy slit. The supermodel, 21, walked the red carpet with then-boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, who later ended up dating Selena! Ciara, 32, also sizzled that year in a slip dress that featured a slit that was passed her hip bone. From the sideboob to the hint of her butt cheek, Ciara took sexy to a whole new level!

Rihanna, 29, constantly stuns on red carpet, especially at the Grammys. The “Work” singer worked it on the red carpet in 2012 in a drop dead gorgeous black dress. The gown was simple but totally sexy. The next year, she knocked it out of the park again in a sleeveless red gown.

But we can’t forget about the one and only Jennifer Lopez, 48. The singer defined sexy in 2000 when she walked the Grammys red carpet in that green Versace dress. Not only was the dress sheer, it had a neckline down to JLo’s belly button. The dress was such an iconic moment, Google Image Search was created because of it! Take a look at the rest of the sexiest Grammys dresses in our gallery now.

