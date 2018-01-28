Seth Rollins’ Flame Tights At WWE Royal Rumble: Fans Mock His ‘Guy Fieri’ Fashion Nightmare

Seth Rollins, what were you thinking? The WWE Superstar is beloved by fans, but his flame tights at the Royal Rumble got burned for being hideous!

Seth Rollins, 31 is a future WWE Hall Of Famer, but his tights at the 2018 Royal Rumble better be retired ASAP. Seth debuted this “hot” new fashion choice on Jan. 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly when he came out to join 29 other WWE Superstars for the Royal Rumble. After that, he didn’t do a costume change and wore the flames when defending the WWE Raw Tag Team championships in a hard-hitting match. As hard as Seth hit his fellow Superstars during these battles, the fans were the ones really hurting, as they just could not believe he thought a pair of tights covered with flames was a good idea.

The WWE Universe thought Seth raided Guy Fieri’s closet, as the tights seemed similar to the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star’s trademark button-ups. Others thought Seth was going old school, dressing like he was a member of the WCW tag-team Harlem Heat (or it was a tribute to Asbury Park’s own Bam Bam Bigelow?) Others wondered if Seth was somehow promoting “XXTRA Flamin Hot Cheetos.” It’s a shame that the flames on fire. Not only did Seth get eliminated from the Rumble, but he and Jason Jordan lost the RAW tag titles to Sheamus and Ceasaro.

Oh god, who put flames on Rollins gear #RoyalRumble — HoJu 🌙 (@jussiejussie) January 29, 2018

HOLY SHIT! SETH!!! DON'T RUN! YOUR LEGS ARE ON FIRE AND THE OXYGEN WILL FEED THE FLAMES!!!!! Oh….it's a design. #ArsonistArchitect #RoyalRumble — Ludachris Jericho (@JaimsVanDerBeek) January 29, 2018

Rollins 90s style flames on his pants are killing me…..#RoyalRumble — The Villains Demand (@Villainsdemand) January 29, 2018

Seth Rollins promoting the XXTRA Flamin Hot Cheetos #royal rumble pic.twitter.com/NM6cbKPVwv — nelly(-_•)🍬 (@badlassnelly) January 29, 2018

Seth Rollins tights tonight at the rumble😭😭😭 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/WYk8gBHVqm — Matthew Newbury (@matty_newbury) January 29, 2018

Anything can happen in the WWE, especially at the Royal Rumble. Any Superstar can have the biggest night of their career…even if they’re not even part of the WWE. Just ask Rowan Atkinson, 63, as he was the breakout Superstar of the 2017 Royal Rumble – at least, his character Mr. Bean was. During the event in San Antonio, Texas, one member of the WWE Universe with prime seats brought in a sign featuring Mr. Bean, and fans went nuts over it on Twitter.

HollywoodLifers, what has been your favorite moment of the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble?