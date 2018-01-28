Sam Smith Blesses Us With His Heavenly Voice During ‘Pray’ At 2018 Grammys

Sam Smith wanted us to stay with him, and that we did! He gave us a show-stopping performance of ‘Pray’ during the 2018 Grammy Awards, and it was amazing.

When we first learned Sam Smith, 25, was going to be performing at the 2018 Grammy Awards, we jumped for joy. And now, after seeing him take the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York and belt his heart out to the lyrics of “Pray”, we can officially say we’re even more in love with him than we were before. Did you hear the range that boy has?! Watch out, Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera — Sam Smith is coming for your thrones.

Decked out in a t-shirt, cardigan, grey pants and a long white coat, Sam sung his smash hit in front of a choir of singers and band players. And the entire audience was clapping along, when the song hit its peak. Heck, so were we! If Sam could have performed every single song from his latest album, we would have considered this to be the best Grammy Awards ever! It was still great, but Sam’s performance was our favorite.

Other stars who performed at the Grammy Awards include Kendrick Lamar, U2, Cardi B, Kesha, Little Big Town, Pink, SZA and more! But that’s not all — Miley Cyrus and Elton John also took the stage as a duo, during which they performed a classic by John and his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin. A few days later, John and Bernie will receive the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award during a tribute concert. So cool, right?!

