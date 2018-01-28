Robert Pattinson ‘Crazy’ About Katy Perry: He’s Been ‘Majorly Crushing On Her’ For Ages

Just one day after a report surfaced that Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson were spied making out, we’re now hearing that the hunky actor has been after her forever!

If you’re anything like us, when reports first began circulating on Jan. 27 that Robert Pattinson, 31, and Katy Perry, 33, were spotted making out together you pretty much lost your mind! And you’ve got a good reason to! These 2 have been friends forever, they’re some of the hottest celebs in Hollywood and together they’d be the best couple ever! And now we’re now hearing that this reported bit of PDA didn’t come out of nowhere! According to our sources, Rob has been after Katy for a long time! Head here to take a look back at Katy and Rob’s friendship!

“Rob has been majorly crushing on Katy for ages, but she was insistent on them being just friends,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob wasn’t going to take no for an answer though, and he was determined to win her over. Sure enough, after a prolonged charm offensive, Katy finally gave in, and they’ve been casually dating for a while now. It’s nothing serious at this point, although Rob would definitely love to take things to the next level— but he’s happy to go at Katy’s pace, for now. Rob is crazy about Katy, she’s pretty much his ideal woman—Strong, independent, creative, smart, and sexy—she’s the full package.” We wholeheartedly agree!

As we previously reported, Rob and the pop songstress were seen kissing at the Taix French Restaurant in LA. “They were making out,” a witness told Wonderwall.com. Their onlooker also shared they were being cute and “totally a couple.” Wow! Now we’re dying to see photos of these 2 together!

